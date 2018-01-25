Check River, Stream Levels Near You
Dream Job? Veterinary Clinic Seeking Professional ‘Cat Cuddler’

DUBLIN, Ireland — If you love cats, this article was written for you!

An Irish veterinary clinic is looking for a professional “cat cuddler.” Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery in Dublin recently posted the job on their website.

The clinic says they are looking for someone with “gentle hands” that can pet cats for long periods of time.

This is a selection from the job posting:

  • Are you a crazy cat person and loves cats?
  • Does cattitude come naturally to you?
  • Have you counted kittens before you go asleep?
  • Do you feed the stray cats in your locality?
  • Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

The posting continues:

They [the candidate] need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients. An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.

Candidates must also be recognized by the veterinary council in Ireland to qualify for the job.

If you think you have what it takes, click here.

