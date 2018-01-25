Crews Making Progress with Nicholson Ice Jams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLSON -- Ice jams on a creek in Wyoming County is still a concern for residents living nearby, but crews say they are making progress in clearing the creek.

Crews continue to clear ice from Martins Creek in Nicholson. They've stopped working Wednesday around 6 p.m. and picked up where they left off Thursday morning, only to find that everything they had cleared yesterday refroze overnight

Emergency management officials tell Newswatch 16 the weather has been the biggest challenge because of the refreezing that happens overnight.

The biggest concern is clearing the ice, especially around the bridge, and getting the creek flowing again before the warm temperatures this weekend.

Crews were able to make some breakthroughs, getting the stream flowing, but when that happens sometimes is the ice jams again farther downstream.

Nicholson's mayor has been overseeing the situation and says the community is coming together to join the effort.

"We've had great support, one, from just the people here that live in Nicholson, all of the gas companies, numerous businesses have helped out tremendously with donations with monetary funds and equipment, and we wouldn't be able to do it without the support of everyone around here," said Mayor Charles Litwin.

Officials told Newswatch 16 that the homes we reported having flooding in their basements are getting assistance and should be cleared soon.

Also, folks who lost heat because of flooding should now have it back on.

Crews will continue to clear the ice throughout the day and hope these recent breaks in the jams are a sign of what's to happen here in the next few hours.