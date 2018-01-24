Work to Clear Ice Jams Continues in Nicholson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After major flooding of homes and businesses in Nicholson yesterday, crews are back today breaking up the ice jam @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Uasg6hJiDo — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) January 24, 2018

NICHOLSON -- Crews are using heavy equipment to try to clear ice jams responsible for flooding roads and neighborhoods in part of Wyoming County.

Ice jams formed Tuesday on Martins Creek in Nicholson, backing up the creek and causing flooding in the borough and surrounding area.

Wyoming County Emergency Management officials say crews will work all day and all night on the creek until the ice is broken up.

Seven homes in Nicholson have been affected by Tuesday's high water -- mostly basement flooding.

The water in Martins Creek is flowing underneath the ice after crews were able to dig under and alleviate the pressure but they still haven't been able to break up all of the ice.

Neighbors gathered for a second day in a row to watch in amazement.

"We're next to the creek so there's a lot of ice in the yard, the water is coming up. So we're just keeping a close eye on it, watching it, making sure it doesn't get too bad," said Mindy Loch.

"The plan here today is whatever goes down the creek, if we can get it open, we can get it down the creek. If not, we're going to take the ice out of the creek," explained Wyoming County Emergency Management director Gene Dziak.

Emergency management officials say their biggest concern is that even though it will be cold for the next few days, another warm up this weekend could again cause devastating flooding to the homes in this part of the Nicholson borough.

Traffic is currently getting through as usual on Route 92.

Flood warnings for the area are in effect until Wednesday afternoon.

