Water Rising in West Pittston as Concern over Ice Jams Grows

WEST PITTSTON -- Emergency crews were out Wednesday morning dealing with flooding from ice jams along the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

Hours earlier, a section of Susquehanna Avenue was dry, but water levels have risen considerably since then.

A U-Haul truck sat outside a home in West Pittston as chairs and other furniture were moved out

With flood waters creeping up because of the ice jam on the Susquehanna River, some people are packing up rather than risk water damage.

Judy Stevenson says she's been flooded three times, including seven feet of flooding on her first floor in 2011. She is not taking any chances with this ice jam.

"They are saying 35 (feet), but with the ice jams, they think it could go higher, so what we decided to do is empty out our house," Stevenson said.

Water levels along Susquehanna Avenue have risen dramatically since noon.

Flooding has closed Route 92 in Exeter and sections of Susquehanna Avenue in West Pittston.

West Pittston Mayor Tom Blaskiewicz was joined by Congressman Matt Cartwright at the scene.

"We are dealing with an unknown. The river level and the ice are something we haven't seen and I don't think any other people have seen that, so messaging this to our residents is important," the mayor said.

The ice jam has taken down trees along the frozen Susquehanna River.

Colleen Trusavage remembers 2011 when flood waters destroyed her first floor. She changed the design of her house hoping this time the water stays out.

"We were wiped out, most of the bedrooms, everything, so it's a concern. We thought raising the house would be OK, at least our living space won't be damaged," Trusavage said.

West Pittston's mayor says there is no way to estimate a time frame as to when the ice jam will be cleared and the river will flow freely again.

County emergency management officials held a news conference Wednesday afternoon, giving details of the current situation on the river.