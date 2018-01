× Troopers Investigating Armed Robbery in Clinton County

PORTER TOWNSHIP — State police in Clinton County are looking for the man who robbed a truck stop at gunpoint.

Troopers say the man went into the Flying J near Lamar around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money.

The robber got away with some cash.

No one was hurt in the hold up in Clinton County.