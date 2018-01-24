Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Tigers Happy With Dual Win In Muncy

Posted 6:39 pm, January 24, 2018, by

The Southern Columbia wrestling team won a thrilling 36-32 dual over Muncy on Tuesday night. Steve Lloyd spoke with some Tigers, including two that proved to be the difference in the win.

