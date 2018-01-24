The Southern Columbia wrestling team won a thrilling 36-32 dual over Muncy on Tuesday night. Steve Lloyd spoke with some Tigers, including two that proved to be the difference in the win.
Tigers Happy With Dual Win In Muncy
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Outlasts Muncy 36-32
-
Tunkhannock vs Dallas wrestling
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
(14-0) Southern Columbia Tigers Return To Eastern Final To Face The (14-0) Dunmore Bucks
-
Southern Columbia matching up with Wilmington
-
-
Southern Columbia vs Dunmore football
-
Southern Columbia Kicker Elijah Hoffman Tops In The State And Classroom
-
Montoursville vs Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game
-
Southern Columbia Returns Home After State Championship
-
-
Pottsville Crimson Tide Wrestling Team Heads To Ohio For The St. Edwards Duals
-
Dunmore game plan for Southern Columbia
-
Southern Columbia Wins 2017 State AA Championship