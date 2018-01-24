Shoppers React to Local Toys ‘R’ Us Store Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP -- Toys "R" Us announced it is planning to close over 180 of its stores across the country by spring, including one in Lycoming County.

People we spoke with weren't shocked by the news. They tell us there have been rumors circulating since last fall when the company filed for bankruptcy.

When you're on the hunt for a birthday present for your 5 year old, where do you go?

Ashley Olshenske from Avis hoped she could find something worth wrapping up at the Toys "R" Us near the Lycoming Mall.

"I'm thinking of a Power Ranger robot that he really wants, so that's in my head, and a Rubik's cube! He really wants a Rubik's cube," Olshenske said.

Last fall, Toys "R" Us filed for bankruptcy. That's when Olshenske says she first heard rumors that some of the toy stores might be closing.

"And then I didn't hear anything, and I thought maybe it's not (closing)," she said.

This week in a letter to customers, the CEO announced Toys "R" Us is planning to close over 180 of its stores. That includes the one near Muncy. The business has been open for nearly 30 years.

In the letter, the CEO said, "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings."

"From here to State College, there's a lot of people living, and they all have kids, and there's somewhere you need to go. It's a bummer, and the kids are going to be bummed to for sure," Olshenske said.

"Yeah, it's a shame because everything is closing down, Kmart, all of them. The mall is looking bad," said Tania Renn of Shamokin.

We met Hunter Cero on the other side of the mall where the camping and hunting store Gander Outdoors is just opening.

The former Gander Mountain closed last year after the business filed for bankruptcy. The new Gander Outdoors has its grand opening this Saturday.

"I am really excited that we are reopen. I think everyone likes this outdoor stuff. You come, you can pick it up in your hands. You can see it for yourself before you buy it, and you got a lot of the old-school guys that come around to shop, and I don't think that they've got online," said Hunter Cero of Loyalsock Township.

Toys "R" Us plans to begin closing its stores next month. The business is planning to have most of those stores closed by April of this year.