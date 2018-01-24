× Mandatory Evacuation in West Pittston Due to Flooding

WEST PITTSTON — Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation in West Pittston due to flooding.

Ice jams along the Susquehanna River have forced the river level to rise on Wednesday. Emergency management officials have been monitoring the situation all day.

Wednesday night, West Pittston police posted on Facebook that a mandatory evacuation was in effect in the areas affected by flooding.

An evacuation center has been set up at Wyoming Area High School.

Some schools in Luzerne County will be closed on Thursday due to flooding conditions. Wyoming Area School District, Holy Rosary in Duryea, and Wyoming Catholic are closed Thursday.