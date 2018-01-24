Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Mandatory Evacuation in West Pittston Due to Flooding

Posted 7:37 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22PM, January 24, 2018

WEST PITTSTON — Officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation in West Pittston due to flooding.

Ice jams along the Susquehanna River have forced the river level to rise on Wednesday. Emergency management officials have been monitoring the situation all day.

Wednesday night, West Pittston police posted on Facebook that a mandatory evacuation was in effect in the areas affected by flooding.

An evacuation center has been set up at Wyoming Area High School.

Some schools in Luzerne County will be closed on Thursday due to flooding conditions. Wyoming Area School District, Holy Rosary in Duryea, and Wyoming Catholic are closed Thursday.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment