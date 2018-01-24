Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Mickey Morandini Speaks at Crosscutters Hot Stove Banquet

Posted 10:36 pm, January 24, 2018, by

The Crosscutters held their annual Hot Stove Banquet Wednesday in Williamsport. Former Phillies great Mickey Morandini was on hand for the festivities. He caught up with our Steve Lloyd at the banquet.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s