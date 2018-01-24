Ice Fest on Lake Wallenpaupack Postponed to February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- Organizers are still hopeful that Wally Ice Fest will be held on Lake Wallenpaupack for the first time since 2015.

The event in Palmyra Township was supposed to take place this weekend but has been postponed.

The clouds and fog hovering over Lake Wallenpaupack make for a beautiful sight. Many folks in the area were hoping that they would be on the frozen lake this weekend. Due to the recent warm temperatures and rainfall, Wally Ice Fest has been postponed and moved back to February 10 and 11.

"The ice is still in pretty good condition, although because this is a lake, the shoreline, because the water level has risen, in some areas there's five to 10 feet that you need to wade out to in order to get out to the ice," Keith Williams of the Poconos Mountains Visitors Bureau said.

Because of the inconsistent weather, one main event has been canceled altogether. Ice Tee Golf will not be played on Lake Wallenpaupack.

"All of our snow cover on the lake has melted and with the rain on top of it, we've got a lot of water out there, so it's really not conducive to playing golf," Debbie Gillette of the Northern Poconos Chamber said. "And who really wants to wade around in several inches of water to hit a golf ball around a frozen lake?"

Two other main attractions will still be held in February. Barring weather conditions, ice hockey and curling are still on.

"It's going to get cold again, so that will freeze and I think people will eventually get back onto the ice," Williams said. "That's why we're hopeful to have the hockey tournament and curling on the weekend of February 10 and 11."

Local businesses are also hopeful that the postponement stands and the weather cooperates because ice fest can provide a lot of customers.

"It's a little disappointing," Lillian Villardi of The Boat House said. "We get a lot of business, especially for stuff that happens out on the lake. We're right off of it. There's a lot of people that come out and like to enjoy the lake. It's a big attraction around here."