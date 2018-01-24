× Coroner Called to Shooting in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP — The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting in Northumberland County Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of West Pine Street in Coal Township, near Shamokin after a witness reported hearing a scuffle, a “pop,” and saw two males run past, according to The Daily Item. The witness believed one of the males had a gun.

The coroner was called to the scene just before 10 p.m.

Initial reports were that a man was shot in the stomach.

Police have Pine, Maple, Oak, and Spruce Streets shut down while they investigate the shooting in Northumberland County.