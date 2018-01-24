Check River & Stream Levels Near You
Caring for the Homeless: Packages for a Purpose

Posted 4:52 am, January 24, 2018

They’re packages for a purpose. It all surrounds a project organized by Marywood University’s Service Committee.

Staffers say they are collecting donations until February 9 to assemble care packages for those in need who receive assistance from Scranton’s Community Intervention Center (CIC) through the project “Filled with Care.”

The CIC is a daytime shelter in Scranton that serves the homeless population and those living with behavioral health issues.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the program Wednesday morning.

Items needed include deodorant, gloves, socks, soap, toothbrushes, and more! For a full list of items needed, drop off locations, and more information on who the project helps, click here.

They can be dropped off at Marywood University's Department of Campus Safety office or at Scranton’s CIC located at 445 N. 6th Avenue.

Marywood University's Department of Campus Safety office is located on the terrace level of Nazareth Student Center. For a map of campus, click here. Nazareth Student Center is number 24 on the map.

