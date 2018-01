Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- People are being asked to roll up their sleeves in honor of a state trooper shot in the line of duty.

A blood drive in Cpl. Seth Kelly's name is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the state police Stroudsburg barracks.

Cpl. Kelly was shot during a traffic stop in November on Route 33 near Nazareth. He was released from the hospital last month.

