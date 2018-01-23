× YMCA in Tamaqua Reopens After Renovations

TAMAQUA — The YMCA in Tamaqua just reopened after getting extensive renovations.

Marie O’Donnell’s afternoon workout just got a whole lot better.

“The gym, itself, it’s brighter,” O’Donnell said. “It’s more pleasant.”

She’s been a member of the YMCA in Tamaqua for more than a decade and loves the building’s new look.

Workers here at the YMCA said they’ve been in their current building for 10 years and it was time to renovate so they put in $20,000 worth of work into it.

It took about a week and a half to do the renovations. The building now has new floors and paint, as well as some new equipment and vending machines.

“We’re still doing like a work in progress,” YMCA Program Director Jessica Marcolla said. “So, there’s still little things that need to be finished, but the floor is the biggest thing because the carpet was really messy.”

One of biggest renovations was the addition of children’s’ activities in the lobby such as this jungle gym. The goal was to make this place more enjoyable for the kids who come here.

“We’re going to bring in some new programs,” Marcolla said. “More than just having the fitness area, and hopefully help out the children. So, the children have somewhere safe to come after school.”

The YMCA held a grand reopening celebration last weekend.