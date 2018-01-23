Wreck Slows Traffic on I-81 in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A crash involving several vehicles has traffic slowed on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.
The wreck happened after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 81 south near the Wilkes-Barre exit (175).
Several vehicles were involved.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.
Traffic is getting by in one lane but there is a backup.
41.272776 -75.802903
1 Comment
Here we go again
Channel 16 should just leave the story header up everyday and just change the dates.