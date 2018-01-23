Wreck Slows Traffic on I-81 in Luzerne County

Posted 10:25 am, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:32AM, January 23, 2018

Image from PennDOT traffic camera

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — A crash involving several vehicles has traffic slowed on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 81 south near the Wilkes-Barre exit (175).

Several vehicles were involved.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.

Traffic is getting by in one lane but there is a backup.

