LEHIGHTON -- A woman will spend two to 10 years in prison for a deadly hit and run in Carbon County.

Jennifer Coleman of Albrightsville was sentenced last week for the crash on South First Street in Lehighton in 2015.

In October, she admitted driving under the influence when she hit Vincent Smith of Lehighton with her pickup truck. Smith died.

Two people who witnessed the crash in Carbon County followed Coleman's vehicle and called 911.