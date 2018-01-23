Check River & Stream Levels Near You

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Winter Rabbit Hunting

Posted 1:55 pm, January 23, 2018

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take you rabbit hunting two ways.  First we'll travel to Bradford County for a warm weather bunny hunt and then, just one week later in Lycoming County, we'll watch the beagles chase rabbits in the snow.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

