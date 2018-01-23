Students Walking to Bus Stop Hit by Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Three teens were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a car on their way to a bus stop in Monroe County.

State police say the boys who were hit have leg injuries but are expected to be OK.

Parents say they are concerned about all the traffic that moves in and out of the area where students are picked up.

The boys were hit by a car while walking to a bus stop at the entrance of Milford Commons, a development near East Stroudsburg.

It happened just after 7 a.m., while the boys were walking down Commons Court.

"She didn't even see them. Irregardless of that though, these kids, like I said, have to walk back from the community, all the way to the top here where it's congested so badly. You're lucky kids didn't get killed," said Laura Conte.

Troopers say the driver, Isabella Tejada, 22, told them she couldn't see because of the rain and fog.

Conte says her son is a student in the East Stroudsburg Area School District and uses this bus stop each morning.

"When you come off of Milford Road and you make this turn in here, I can't tell you how many cars come flying through here. Irregardless of red flashing lights, irregardless of buses, they don't stop."

In a statement, officials with the school district said, "Today's accident occurred while students were walking to the bus stop. The school district does not exercise any authority or control over vehicle traffic at or around any established bus stops, but reports any unsafe or illegal actions to the Pennsylvania State Police."

Other parents hope drivers are more cautious, so something like this doesn't happen again.

"You have the cars that are zooming around you and my grandson will say, 'Grandma, move over. They are going to hit you.' These cars don't care," Barbara Williams said.

State police have not said if the woman who hit the boys will be charged.