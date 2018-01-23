Check River & Stream Levels Near You

Roads Closed by Flooding

Posted 2:44 pm, January 23, 2018

COLUMBIA COUNTY — SR 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) is closed between Route 487 and Sportsman Club road In Orange Township due to flooding.

LUZERNE COUNTY — SR 1029 (Manor Drive/Dug Rd/North Street) is closed between Carverton Road and Terrace Avenue in Kingston due to flooding.

Coxton Road is closed in both directions between Main Street, Duryea and the Lackawanna County line due to flooding.

 

York Avenue in Duryea is closed due to flooding.

 

WYOMING COUNTY — Route 92 in Nicholson is closed due to flooding.

Route 92 is closed in both directions between SR 1017 and Park Street in Nicholson due to flooding.

 

