Readdressing in Montour, Northumberland Counties Sparks Google Map Confusion

RIVERSIDE — It’s been about five months since the readdressing project took effect in Montour and parts of Northumberland County. The names of about 100 streets changed, as well as around 10,000 addresses — all to give more precise locations to emergency responders.

“It’s been a nightmare, actually, trying to find these houses,” Suzan Snyder said.

Snyder is a designer and driver at Bird Florist in Riverside. She calls the readdressing project maddening at times. She usually asks people for both new and old addresses.

“If we don’t get directions from the person, then you’re trying to find their house on Google Maps,” Snyder said.

Google Maps is where Snyder says the problem comes in. Even though it’s been five months since addresses changed, Google Maps has not updated its system.

“By Google not having this information on their maps, it’s causing some confusion,” Tim Murphy said.

Murphy is with the Columbia County Department of Geographic Information Systems, which was in charge of the address changes. He contacted Google numerous times but has not gotten an answer.

“Unfortunately they have not been very forthcoming with their update process and how that procedure is going,” Murphy said.

As for employees at Bird Florist, they hope that answer is sooner rather than later.

“Soon, yes, that would be nice,” Snyder said.

Emergency responders tell Newswatch 16 service is not affected. Murphy has paper maps of the updated addresses for whoever needs them. You can find those here.