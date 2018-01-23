× Parts of Schuylkill Haven Under Boil Advisory

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — A section of Schuylkill Haven is under a boil advisory.

The advisory for customers of Schuylkill Haven Water was issued Monday night.

All customers affected received an automated phone call.

The affected areas are:

The avenues from Avenue A to Avenue E from Main Street to the dead ends.

Also, the areas South of Market Street east of St. John Street towards the Adamsdale Roads to Memorial Drive.

All affected customers will be notified by an automatic phone call when the advisory is lifted.