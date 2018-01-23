Neuer Siblings Bowl Their Way to Junior Team USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alexis Neuer can bowl. The 19-year-old from Lewisburg just made Junior Team USA. She's one of the best in the country, just like her younger brother.

"Yeah, of course. Anything I can do, he can do better," Neuer began, "but, it's great, us being on the team together, it's going to be a great experience to have with him."

Anthony Neuer also made that team. Brother and sister both finished top four in a pool of well over a thousand. Alexis averages 204 in college. Anthony? 243 and he's only 15 years old.

"Yeah, she's older and I learn from what she does," the younger Neuer said. "It's just nice because you know someone on the team. It's not everybody's a stranger."

"He's the driving force behind me," Alexis said. "He makes me want to be better and be as good as he is."

Bowling is in the Neuer family's blood. The siblings are following in the footsteps of their father, and coach, Andy Neuer, who won a PBA title in 1994."

"My mom and dad both were bowlers and we have a bowling center," Anthony explained. "So, I just kind of grew up in the culture of bowling."

A culture Andy can now experience as a proud father.

"I'm proud as any parent would be," the siblings' father said. "They accomplished something very special. Hopefully there's more to come. It's something I enjoyed in my life and had success with and it's nice to see my children continue the family success."

That's dad, but what about coach?

"He takes the time to actually help you and show you what you're doing wrong, which is nice," Anthony said. "He bowls. So he can show you examples of what it should look like."

"Any time I'm bowling and he's not even there, he knows what to do," Alexis added. "He knows what I'm doing wrong. He loves the sport. He's taught us how to love the sport like he does."

"It's enjoyable to watch, but ultimately I want them to do what they enjoy most in life," Andy said.

And that just happens to be bowling.