LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP -- A skier is dead after a collision on the slopes in Carbon County.

The coroner says Gryogoriy Sologub, 53, of Marcus Hook, outside of Philadelphia, died Sunday at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton.

According to the coroner, Sologub collided with another skierĀ and died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.