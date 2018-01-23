× Ice Jams Cause Flooding Along Luzerne County Creek

AVOCA — Emergency crews are dealing with flooding from rain and ice jams in part of Luzerne County.

Posts from The Avoca Fire Department on Facebook show ice building up and some flooding on a stretch of Mill Creek near York Avenue in Avoca.

Emergency crews say pressure from the ice jam on Mill Creek in Avoca caused walls along the creek to give way and may have contributed to the flooding.

Emergency crews have been out on York Avenue since 7:30 a.m making sure no one gets any closer to Mill Creek.

#BREAKING: Flooding from Mill Creek in Avoca near York Ave. Nearby cars underwater. Basement of Litzy’s Restaurant underwater. One person evacuated, other nearby homes vacant. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lL2D0iPtOJ — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) January 23, 2018

One woman had to be taken from her home. Fire crews say all the other nearby homes were vacant, but utilities have been shut off to prevent any electrical problems.

Fire officials say the basement of Litzy’s Lounge is flooded and so are some nearby cars.

Emergency crews are using a front-end loader to scoop out some of the ice so the creek can flow.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area.