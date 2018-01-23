× Ice Jam Floods Nicholson Neighborhood

NICHOLSON — Emergency crews have been working for hours to deal with flooding from ice jams in Wyoming County.

Homes and businesses are affected and part of Route 92 is closed to traffic.

This flooding is all because of an ice jam on Martin Creek.

Emergency management officials say they are coping with ice jams all over Wyoming County but this spot in Nicholson is the worst.

They’ve brought in special equipment to deal with the jam and have been working for hours now, but for many with flooded homes and businesses, the damage is done.