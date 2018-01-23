× Here’s the Complete List of Oscar Nominations

Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning amid what’s proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards, set for Sunday, March 4, right here on WNEP-TV starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s the complete list of nominees.

Best Picture:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Leading Actress:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Leading Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Supporting Actor:

William Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Directing:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Orginal Screenplay:

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Animated Feature:

The Boss Baby

The Bread Winner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Original Song:

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mystery of Love, Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me, Coco

Stand Up for Something, Marshall

This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Documentary Feature:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary Short:

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign Language Film:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Makeup & Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Film Editing:

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Original Score:

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Live Action Short:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Animated Short:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Sound Mixing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Editing:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Costume Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Production Design:

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water