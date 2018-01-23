Check River & Stream Levels Near You

Hazleton Boys Win at Nanticoke, 83-65

Tied at 39 at the half, the No. 1 Hazleton boys basketball team used a strong second half to beat Nanticoke 83-65. Joey Grula scored 27 points in the win. The Cougars bounced back from their first loss of the season to Reading over the weekend.

