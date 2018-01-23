Geisinger and RailRiders Announce Partnership

Posted 6:14 am, January 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13AM, January 23, 2018

MOOSIC -- A big announcement was held at PNC Field in Lackawanna County on Monday.

Geisinger is the new official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

It is a multi-year deal between Geisinger and the Yankees AAA ball club.

Geisinger officials promise to hold health fairs at PNC Field and create healthy food options for fans.

The deal also gives Geisinger some naming rights to sections inside the ballpark.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment