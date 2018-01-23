Geisinger and RailRiders Announce Partnership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A big announcement was held at PNC Field in Lackawanna County on Monday.

Geisinger is the new official health care system of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

It is a multi-year deal between Geisinger and the Yankees AAA ball club.

Geisinger officials promise to hold health fairs at PNC Field and create healthy food options for fans.

The deal also gives Geisinger some naming rights to sections inside the ballpark.