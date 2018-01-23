× Eagles Create Frenzy for Football Gear

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tuesday mornings are not normally the busiest days at Schuylkill Valley Sports at the Susquehanna Valley Mall, but since the Philadelphia Eagles made it into the Super Bowl, fans are flocking to the store.

“Diehard Eagles fan, I just hope they go all the way and bring the title home.”

Schuylkill Valley Sports just got a shipment of NFC Champions shirts and hats. The display is front and center.

“I just came in looking, I saw the Eagles jerseys here. I figured I’d stop in and see what they’re like,” said Wilmer Smucker.

In addition to in-store shoppers, the phone is ringing a lot more than usual.

Assistant manager Drew Young tells Newswatch 16 he’s seeing a lot of new Eagles fans, too.

“With us being central PA, it’s pretty much Philly or Pittsburgh. It’s nice to see Pittsburgh fans just hanging out watching us. But they’re actually supporting us,” Young said.

Some fans tell Newswatch 16 they’re pretty sure they’ll be back again in two weeks buying a new shirt.

“Hopefully in two weeks, I’ll be back for another hat. Go Eagles!” Snyder said.

Employees at Schuylkill Valley Sports tell Newswatch 16 the company is sold out of some of the merchandise but other items are being shipped there daily.