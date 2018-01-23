× ‘Click’ for Fitness: Schools Go After Grant to Improve Physical Education

With money tight these days and less cash coming in from state and federal governments, school districts have had to come up with other ideas to get the equipment they need.

Teachers at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic say they’re one of 77 schools in five states, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland, competing for a grant from Project Fit America. The nonprofit is helping to spearhead the project with Danimals and Shop Rite.

Project Fit America explains, “The top four schools who receive the most online votes between January 5 and February 15 will each receive a $25,000 grant.”

The money will be used for a state of the art outdoor physical fitness area, indoor fitness equipment, and an on-site trainer for two years.

Riverside Elementary East is one of three schools in our viewing area in the competition.

To cast your vote for the school of your choice, head here!

NOTE: You must be 13 years of age or older to vote. A valid email address, zip code and birth date is required. You can vote once per day.

To learn more about Project Fit America, head here!