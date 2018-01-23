× Child Rescued After Falling Down Elevator Shaft in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A child had to be rescued after he fell down an elevator shaft in Wilkes-Barre.

Emergency crews were called to Luzerne County Community College’s downtown Corporate Learning Center on Public Square around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wilkes-Barre fire officials posted on Facebook that the 5-year-old fell about two stories down the elevator shaft.

The boy, along with a man who was hurt while trying to reach him, were rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on either victim’s condition or how the boy ended up in the elevator shaft.