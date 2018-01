Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Charges are pending against a man accused of a hit and run in Scranton.

Police say a woman was hit by a car Saturday night while crossing Linden Street.

Officers tell us the driver kept going but said he decided to turn around and go to police headquarters to turn himself in. Before he got there, police pulled him over.

A field sobriety test showed he had not been drinking.

The woman who was hit suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.