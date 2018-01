× Britney Spears to Perform at Sands Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM – Pop icon Britney Spears announced her “Piece of Me” 2018 summer tour dates Monday night on Instagram.

Spears is taking her Las Vegas show on the road, with her only PA stop being July 17 at Sands Bethlehem Events Center.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $150 and go on sale Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 am.

See the full list of tour dates below:

JUL 12 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor

JUL 13 – Washington DC @ MGM National Harbor

JUL 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

JUL 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Events Center

JUL 19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

JUL 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

JUL 23 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

JUL 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

JUL 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

JUL 28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

JUL 29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

AUG 4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride

AUG 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

AUG 8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

AUG 10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

AUG 11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena

AUG 13 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

AUG 15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

AUG 17 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

AUG 18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

AUG 20 – Dublin, Arena @ 3Arena

AUG 22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

AUG 24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena