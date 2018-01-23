1 Killed, 7 Taken to Hospitals After Kentucky High School Shooting

Posted 10:25 am, January 23, 2018

Benton, KY — At least one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Kentucky high school, Gov. Matt Bevin said.

“Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS … Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded,” Bevin tweeted.

Seven people were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter, said Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management.

The shooter is in custody, she said.

Marshall County High School is in Benton, Kentucky. All officers at the Benton Police Department office inside City Hall left to go to the scene, Benton City Clerk Beth Cooper said.

Developing story — more to come

