Vigil in Pottsville Observes Anniversary of Women’s March

POTTSVILLE -- Concerned with the direction our country is heading politically, women took their voices to the streets in Schuylkill County.

One year ago, thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for the Women's March.

On Sunday, a group gathered at Union Station in Pottsville to hold a vigil in observance of that historic march.

Speakers spoke words of empowerment and equality for women and called for more women to take their rightful place in politics.

"We want equality. So that's basically the story. But the turnout was wonderful, we are very happy with it. Having men standing behind us and support us," said Dottie Botto of Pottsville.

The Schuylkill County Democratic Women's League and Schuylkill County Indivisible held the vigil.