Two Hurt in Six-Car Pileup in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE -- There is no cause of a six-car pileup in Luzerne County.
Two people were hurt in the collision on East Main Street in Nanticoke around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
They were taken to the hospital. Authorities haven't said how they're doing.
Four of the six vehicles involved had to be towed after the wreck in Luzerne County.
41.205955 -75.995854
D
well there has to be a cause…
Drive faster!
A 6 car pileup on a mainstreet. Nice. Only in NEPA. IDIOTS!
Yanksin2018
Yea, there are never 6 car pile ups outside of NEPA!! STFU