Two Hurt in Six-Car Pileup in Nanticoke

Posted 5:23 am, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05AM, January 22, 2018

NANTICOKE -- There is no cause of a six-car pileup in Luzerne County.

Two people were hurt in the collision on East Main Street in Nanticoke around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

They were taken to the hospital. Authorities haven't said how they're doing.

Four of the six vehicles involved had to be towed after the wreck in Luzerne County.

