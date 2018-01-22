Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the government shutdown, helping homeless pets, and one caller's failed prediction about Eagles/Vikings game.
Talkback 16: Government Shutdown, 16 to the Rescue
-
Talkback 16: Scranton School District, Joe Snedeker’s Antics, and Fire Coverage
-
Talkback 16: Cold Weather and Messy Roads
-
Talkback 16: Fees and Taxes
-
Talkback 16: Nativity Scene
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Free Meals, Football
-
-
Talkback 16: Gas Station Special Delivery
-
Talkback 16: Clearing an Ice Jam, Snow Totals
-
Talkback 16: Ice Jam, Snow Days
-
Talkback 16: Convictions Against Ciavarella Vacated
-
Talkback 16: Dangerously Cold
-
-
Talkback 16: Dogs Left in Cold, School Delays, Powerball
-
Talkback 16: New Year’s Celebrations, ‘The Ally Gallo Show’
-
Talkback 16: Weather, Helping Those in Need