Talkback 16: Government Shutdown, 16 to the Rescue

Posted 6:37 pm, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:33PM, January 22, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the government shutdown, helping homeless pets, and one caller's failed prediction about Eagles/Vikings game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s