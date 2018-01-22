Memorial Service Set for Fallen U.S. Marshal

HERSHEY -- Memorial arrangements have been made for a U.S. Marshal from Northumberland County killed in the line of duty in Harrisburg while serving an arrest warrant in the city last week.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill is survived by his wife and two children.

A public memorial service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made in Christopher Hill's name to:

The Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors,
3033 Wilson Blvd., 3rd Floor,
Arlington, VA 22201

