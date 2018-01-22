Loyalsock Tops Shamokin in Boys Basketball on WNEP2

Posted 10:42 pm, January 22, 2018, by

Aiden Gair scored a game-high 17 points and the Loyalsock boys basketball team beat Shamokin on the road 58-52. The game aired live on WNEP2 with Todd Bartley and Dave "Whitey" Williams.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s