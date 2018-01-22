Aiden Gair scored a game-high 17 points and the Loyalsock boys basketball team beat Shamokin on the road 58-52. The game aired live on WNEP2 with Todd Bartley and Dave "Whitey" Williams.
Loyalsock Tops Shamokin in Boys Basketball on WNEP2
