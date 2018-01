Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On January 22, 1959, a disaster in a mine called Knox killed 12 people.

Six years ago, Mike Stevens tracked down one of miners who survived the cave-in.

We head back down the Pennsylvania Road to the day the Susquehanna River filled the mine.

A funeral home now stands near the site where the disaster happened. There is a memorial outside of Baloga Funeral Home in Jenkins Township, near Pittston. The memorial has the names of the 12 miners who died.