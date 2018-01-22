× Guilty Plea in the Death of Susquehanna County Baby

MONTROSE — A man charged in the death of a baby in Susquehanna County has pleaded guilty.

Andrew Lesser of Montrose pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child endangerment last week.

Lesser had been charged with homicide for the death of a 7-month-old boy.

According to court papers, Lesser put his hand over the mouth of Mavrick Stark when the baby would not stop crying back in 2013.

Initially, investigators didn’t know what caused the death, but three years later, the boy’s mother told investigators what Lesser had done.