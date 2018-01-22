Future of Fire-Gutted Store in Lock Haven Unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN -- A former furniture store in Clinton County has been slowly crumbling since it was gutted by a fire more than a year ago.

Because the owners of the building haven't repaired it yet, Lock Haven city council members will decide if the city should step in to help.

For Matthew Holt, the walk home in Lock Haven is lined with yellow "Road Closed" signs, but there's no construction going on, and the building has been empty for months.

"It's kind of disgusting. You look inside and it's very moldy," Holt said.

City employees tell Newswatch 16 the owner of this building had plans to add a nightclub there before the former Wolfe Furniture store caught fire back in December 2016.

The building has since been condemned and is a cause for concern for neighboring buildings, including Covenant United Methodist Church.

"Until the damaged building is demolished, we cannot complete damage repair," Covenant United Methodist Church Pastor Tanya Heatwole said.

"The walls came down. The roof came down, and there it sits," said Mayor Bill Baney.

Baney tells Newswatch 16 the owner of the building is working with the city, but with no plans for demolition in place, Lock Haven city council will take a special vote at Monday night's meeting to decide if they should advertise for bids to demolish the building.

"That doesn't commit us to tear it down, but it does give us a firm price," said Baney.

Even if the city decides to advertise, the owner of the building still has the option to take control of the demolition before the city awards a contract next month.

If the city does award a contract, the building could be demolished as early as this spring.