A fire destroyed a home on Mason Road in Lemon Township this morning. The fire chief confirmed one person has died. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/1WH3MzuDGD — Alexandra Gallo (@ally_gallo) January 22, 2018

LEMON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a fire in Wyoming County.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Monday in a home on Mason Road in Lemon Township, near Lake Carey in the Tunkhannock area.

The name of the victim has not been released.

There is no word on the cause.