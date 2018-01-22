Crestwood Boys Beat Wyoming Area on the Road

Posted 10:41 pm, January 22, 2018, by

Ryan Petrosky scored a game-high 19 points and the Crestwood boys basketball team beat Wyoming Area 59-45 on the road on Monday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s