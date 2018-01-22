Coaches vs. Cancer: Hoops That Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You might just call it “hoops that help!”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the 10th Annual “Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week" Monday morning at Scranton High School.

The nationwide event is held from January 22 to January 27. Eighty-Four teams participate in 42 games throughout the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. The teams are members of the Lackawanna League and the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Organizers say, “This nationwide event unites coaches across the country to raise awareness about the American Cancer Society's lifesaving mission, and promote the American Cancer Society as a place for help and support. While coaching games during the week, coaches wear sneakers with their game attire as a visible reminder about the importance of nutrition and physical activity in reducing cancer risk.”

To donate to the cause, learn more about the Coaches vs. Cancer May gala and get tickets, head here.

The 2018 Coaches vs. Cancer Hoopla Celebration will be held Saturday, January 27, from 8 p.m. until midnight at PNC Field. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The event is open to the public, but you must be 21 years or older to attend. There will be a cash bar, free Hors D'oeuvers, silent auction, and live entertainment.

If you’d like to buy to or sell Coaches vs. Cancer t-shirts, contact the NEPA chapter of the American Cancer Society at 570-562-9749 or email Ryan.Schofield@cancer.org.