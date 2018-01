× At Least One Dead After Crash on Interstate 81

LENOX TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a crash near the Lackawanna and Susquehanna County line.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 81 south near Lenoxville.

It appears at least three vehicles are involved.

The coroner confirms at least one person has died in this crash.

According to PennDOT, all southbound lanes are closed.

