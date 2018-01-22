The Full List of the 2018 SAG Awards Winners

LOS ANGELES — The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Here is the complete list winners from Sunday night.

Winners are indicated below by an asterisk and the word WINNER.

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist” Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” *WINNER Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul” Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes” Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water” Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound” Hong Chau, “Downsizing” Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick” Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” *WINNER Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture “The Big Sick” “Get Out” “Lady Bird” “Mudbound” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” *WINNER Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture “Baby Driver” “Dunkirk” “Logan” “Wonder Woman” *WINNER “War for the Planet of the Apes”