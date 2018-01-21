Vets Helping Vets

Posted 6:17 pm, January 21, 2018

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Patients at the VA Medical Center in Luzerne County enjoyed some pizza and bingo Sunday.

The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association held the pizza party and called out some Bingo numbers at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre.

The event came together as a way to let the veterans know they have not been forgotten.

"These are some older gentlemen up here. A lot of their family is gone, can't come and visit them as often as they should or could or would. And we try to just spend some time with them. That's pretty much all they're really looking for, just to spend some time with them," said Paul Shistle with Combat Vets Motorcycle Association.

The program was all part of the VA's motto, "Vets Helping Vets."

