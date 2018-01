Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP -- Two people had to be rescued from a burning apartment building in Carbon County.

Video from a neighbor shows the fire on Main Road near Weissport.

Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say those two people were hurt and taken to the hospital with serious burns.

The building is destroyed.

There is no word how many people are affected.

A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause.