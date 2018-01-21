Thomas Leads UMass Lowell Past Show, Rose and Binghamton

Posted 6:42 pm, January 21, 2018, by

Williamsport-native Jahad Thomas scored 14 points and the UMass Lowell men's basketball team beat Binghamton 79-71. Abington Heights product J.C. Show scored a game-high 26 points in the loss. Scranton Prep product Timmy Rose finished with two points. The Bearcats are coached by Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey.

