Thomas Leads UMass Lowell Past Show, Rose and Binghamton

Williamsport-native Jahad Thomas scored 14 points and the UMass Lowell men's basketball team beat Binghamton 79-71. Abington Heights product J.C. Show scored a game-high 26 points in the loss. Scranton Prep product Timmy Rose finished with two points. The Bearcats are coached by Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey.
